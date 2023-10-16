Liberia: Weah Secures Nine Counties, but Narrow Gap Persists With Ambassador Boakai

Monrovia — With 72 percent of the total votes of the October 10 presidential elections tallied so far, President George Weah is in an uneasy lead with his arch rival, former Vice President Joseph Boakai trailing behind with just 0.36% less than Pres. Weah.

On Sunday, the NEC chairperson, Davidetta Browne-Lansannah, announced progressive results from 4,295 of the 5,890 polling places, which constitutes 72.92% of the total polling places.

The NEC disclosed that the progressive results show that 1,355,140 valid votes have been tallied so far while 80,910 invalid votes have been recorded.

President George Weah remains in the lead, but there is a very thin margin between him and Ambassador Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party. According to the NEC, President Weah has obtained 593,558 votes (43.80%) while Ambassador Boakai has 589,977 votes (43.54%). So far, he has won nine of the 15 counties. However, his failure to match Amb. Boakai in vote-rich Nimba and Lofa Counties has got him struggling to widen the gap despite winning the entire Southeast.

Meanwhile, the Ecowas Commission continues to urge political parties and stakeholders to exercise restraint in making premature result declarations and to refrain from applying undue pressure on the National Elections Commission for swift result announcements.

Below are the results between Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai (JNB) and President George Manneh Weah (GMW) by counties.