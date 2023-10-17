Nigeria: Wildlife Crime - Govt Destroys 4 Tonnes of Seized Pangolin Scales

In a bid to stop wildlife trafficking and protect the nation's biodiversity, the federal government yesterday destroyed a total of 3914.08 kilograms (nearly four tonnes) of seized pangolin scales, and 110 kilograms of skins from protected species including leopard, python and crocodile.

Pangolins, also known as scaly anteaters, are among the most trafficked mammals in the world, partly because their scales are in great demand for use in traditional medicine in Asia, where their meat is also considered a delicacy.

Speaking during the incineration event organised by NESREA in collaboration with the Elephant Protection Initiative (EPI) Foundation, with support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, the director-general of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Professor Aliyu Jauro, said.

, "The seized items represent the past we leave behind, but the destruction signifies the future we are determined to build for our planet.

"The destruction of these seized items is a powerful statement of our resolve to protect our environment, conserve our wildlife, and combat the illegal trade that drives species to the brink of extinction.

"Nigeria is committed to playing its part in addressing this crisis. By destroying these pangolin scales alongside leopard, python and crocodile skins, we send a strong message that illegal wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated, and we will take every measure necessary to protect our unique ecosystems and endangered species."

The director of Stockpile Management at the EPI Foundation, Ruth Musgrave, said Nigeria's decision to incinerate seized pangolin scales and other skins is a shining example of a nation taking proactive measures to protect its natural heritage and contribute to the global fight against wildlife crime.

According to NESREA, Nigeria has emerged as a source and major transit hub for the trafficking of pangolin scales to Asia. Quoting the Wildlife Justice Commission, the agency said 55 percent of pangolin scale seizures worldwide between 2016 and 2019 were linked to Nigeria.

It said by extension, a team of conservationists led by the University of Cambridge recently examined pangolin product seizures connected to Nigeria and discovered that shipments of pangolin products that were seized and reported by law enforcement officials between 2010 and September 2021 totaled 190, 407 kg, which came from at least 800,000 to as many as a million dead pangolins.

The founder and CEO of Wild Africa Fund, Peter Knights, who commended the federal government for the step, however called for an urgent update of outdated wildlife laws by introducing and passing the new wildlife legislation introduced last session, but delayed due to the elections.

This, he said, would be the next step in a comprehensive response to reduce wildlife crime.