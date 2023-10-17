Nigeria: EFCC Arrests Musician for Allegedly Defrauding Briton £9,300

16 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

The Lagos-based singer allegedly impersonated a marine engineer who fixes boats and pipelines in Singapore.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a musician, Aniji Shedrack Chidubem (a.k.a Sanij-D), for allegedly defrauding a Briton, Susan Mclean, the sum of £9,300.00( Nine Thousand, Three Hundred Euros)

The suspect, who is a Lagos-based artiste, was also alleged to have defrauded an American, Diana Rosado Gonzalax, the sum of $2,000.00( Two Thousand American Dollars)

He was arrested in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Abuja, based on credible intelligence on the activities of a syndicate of internet fraudsters.

The EFCC said the singer, known for hits like Profesy and Katalina, allegedly impersonated Christopher Rossi, a marine engineer who fixes boats and pipelines in Singapore.

"He used Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp applications with foreign phone numbers as his fraudulent means of perpetrating and defrauding his victims," the EFCC revealed.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the anti-graft agency said.

