Nigeria: Kidnap - University Warns Off-Campus Students to Relocate From Outskirts

16 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The university has witnessed two major incidents of abduction of its students living off-campus on the outskirts of the state capital.

The Federal University in Zamfara State, on Sunday, warned students and residents at the off-campus area of Damba on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital, to relocate and be safe from bandits.

In a statement by the university's Information Officer, Umar Usman, the university advised the students to relocate to the Gusau metropolis or Sabon Gida area, now well secured by armed security operatives.

The admonition followed Saturday's kidnap of four students from their off-campus residence at Damba.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and those of Metro Joint Patrol (Eagle Eye) have, however, rescued all four students.

Mr Usman stated that students living on the outskirts of Gusau, especially those in Damba, were more vulnerable to bandits' attacks.

Saturday's abduction was the second time terrorists would be attacking the university's off-campus hostels in less than 30 days.

In September the terrorists abducted 25 students of the university alongside nine construction workers on the outskirts of Gusau on 21 September. Twelve of the victims are still in captivity.

