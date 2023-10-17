Africa: Stadium Safety 'Crucial' At Afcon 2023

17 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

The Confederation of African Football's (CAF) president has assured fans that they will be implementing a "zero tolerance" approach towards stadium risks at the competition in January.

The announcement comes following a stampede outside the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon during the 2022 event.

Ivory Coast will host the tournament this year, with two test events being held in Abidjan during this month's international break.

When hosts Cameroon took on Comoros in January last year, gates were left open due to the influx of spectators. The incident was a fatal one, as at least eight lives were lost in Yaounde.

Mistakes were made, and CAF president Patrice Motsepe acknowledged they were "avoidable".

"Some mistakes were made, and some of those mistakes were avoidable. There's a huge amount of focus because the safety of our spectators is crucial," Motsepe told BBC Sport Africa.

"When families come to watch a football match, they have to be absolutely assured that, from a CAF perspective, we have done everything possible to make sure that the facilities and the infrastructure are safe. There's zero tolerance."

Motsepe added that the role of the media played a big part in the decision-making for the upcoming tournament.

"Part of the role of the media is to criticise us, to identify those areas where there are deficiencies and weaknesses," he said.

"That's why it's very, very important that we work together with the media so that they can help us identify some of the areas which, in your [media] view, require urgent attention."

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.