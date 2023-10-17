Nigeria: Naija Beats On British Streets

Samm Henshaw, the British RnB artist known for his soulful melodies often mixed with gospel undertones, has moved in a new musical direction.

With Nigerian roots, Henshaw unveils his first Afrobeats song, "Jumoké", which he describes as one of his most cherished.

The song features lyrics in Yoruba, a language Henshaw understands but admits he doesn't speak fluently.

"I enjoyed the challenge of writing in Yoruba, my mother's native tongue, while my father's is Efik. It was fascinating to create something in a language I've been hearing since my childhood," Henshaw said.

"Jumoké" is more than just a song; it's a tribute to African love and life and stands as an homage to the late Steve "Spotlight" Osagie, a renowned UK-based Nigerian music executive who passed away in 2022.

Osagie, who was married to Henshaw's cousin, always pushed Henshaw to embrace his Nigerian heritage in his music.

With the video showcasing scenes from Osagie's wedding, Henshaw recalls, "Steve was the heart and soul of any gathering. I hope 'Jumoké' encapsulates that joy and becomes part of many cherished moments."

Elaborating on Osagie's influence, Henshaw said: "He was deeply embedded in the African music scene and would always push me to produce tracks that echoed my Nigerian ancestry.

"This song, in many ways, is the realisation of his encouragement. It's heartbreaking that he's no longer with us to witness its release."

Sharing his goals with Scrolla.Africa, Henshaw expressed his keenness to tour Africa.

"I genuinely feel that the moment I hold a concert in Africa, I will have truly arrived in my career. I'm eagerly looking forward to it," he said.