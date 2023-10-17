South Africa: Professor Hired for Top Job Despite Plagiarism Scandal - South African News Briefs - October 17, 2023

Professor Accused of Plagiarism Gets Top Job in KwaZulu-Natal Govt

Christian Adendorff, a former adjunct professor at Nelson Mandela University, was hired by the KwaZulu-Natal government as the deputy chairperson of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Commission, writes Soyiso Maliti in an exclusive News24 report. This move raised concerns, as Adendorff had earlier been exposed for plagiarism. He lifted several paragraphs from two international policies and passed the work off as his own. The Commission aims to develop a strategy to enhance the competitiveness of key economic sectors related to the 4IR. The KwaZulu-Natal government had not yet responded to News24's requests for comment at the time of writing this brief.

Police to Target Big Guns in Illegal Mining Crackdown

Police Minister Bheki Cele says that the focus of the justice, crime prevention, and security cluster has shifted from targeting the lower-level foot soldiers in illegal mining operations to investigating the major beneficiaries of this illicit activity, reports TimesLIVE. Nine "middle-class" suspects have been arrested in a crackdown on illegal mining, with the Hawks probing individuals living affluent lifestyles in Sandton and Dubai. These arrests have uncovered "big guns" in the illegal mining world who own luxurious homes, imported Italian furniture, and Lamborghinis, Cele says. The Special Investigating Unit has seized 51 cars and seven properties worth about R38 million. Six of the suspects are foreign nationals, and three are South African, with their cases currently in court. This shift in focus is part of a broader integrated approach led by various government departments to combat illegal mining, which is prevalent in six provinces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eastern Cape Floods Disrupt Communities, Alert Issued for More Heavy Rain

Heavy rains are causing localised flooding in some areas of the Eastern Cape, including Port St Johns, Coffee Bay, and the Green Farms area, reports SABC News. The South African Weather Service issued a disruptive rain warning for areas in the OR Tambo and Amathole districts. The OR Tambo district municipality and Buffalo City Metro are on high alert, with disaster management teams actively responding to the situation. In the Buffalo City Metro, flooding has affected several wards due to blocked stormwater drains caused by illegal dumping. The community has been urged to avoid crossing flooded areas and move to higher ground when necessary.

More South African news