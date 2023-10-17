Nigeria: Lagos Reopens Ladipo Market

The Lagos State Government says business activities would commence at the popular Ladipo marker, a spare parts market, after its recent closure for various environmental infractions.

The Lagos State Government has reopened Ladipo Market, Mushin, after meeting the most essential part of the criteria set for reopening sealed markets.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Wahab said business activities would commence at the popular spare parts market, after its recent closure for various environmental infractions.

He noted that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu prioritised the issue of clean environment, public health, and safety in line with the THEMES Plus agenda.

This, he said, informed the recent drive to enforce strict compliance with waste management best practices across markets in the state.

Also commenting on the reopening of the market, the Managing Director of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, reaffirmed the Authority's commitment to environmental sustainability and public safety, particularly within markets and around business facilities.

Mr Gbadegesin said the goal was to ensure all markets in Lagos State followed laid down environmental rules, resulting in a safer and healthier business environment for buyers and sellers.

He urged the traders to support the efforts of the state government, by adhering strictly to the environmental laws, as a market that runs foul risked indefinite closure

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier today the state government reopened the Mile 12 International Market after meeting the required conditions. (NAN)