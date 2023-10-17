Nigeria: Protesting Electricity Workers Throw Kano Into Darkness

17 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano State chapter of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) have shut down the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) over its failure to remit their pensions for the past six years.

The northwest chairman of the union, Comrade Ado Riruwai, who led the picketing of the company yesterday, said the workers could not henceforth allow the non-remittance of their pensions by the company's management.

He alleged that the KEDCO management has been victimizing workers, particularly union leaders, who spoke out over the development.

Riruwai said the action of the management violated the rights of workers as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

In a swift reaction, the head of corporate communications of the electricity company, Bala Sani said, KEDCO inherited the backlog of the pension remittance and others.

According to him, since the assumption of the new management, it has prioritized the payment of benefits and is paying as and when due.

He said currently the management of NUEE, and other relevant stakeholders were in a meeting to resolve the issue amicably.

"The issues have been lingering for over five to six years. The new management has prioritized the issue of pension, salary, and others and pay as when due. So, the lingering issue is the backlog which we don't have enough funds to settle. So, the management has resolved to settle it bit by bit," he said.

