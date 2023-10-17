Nigeria: Tinubu Urged to Position Nigeria to Tackle Climate, Debt Crises

A group, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), has said that despite a report that Nigeria and 10 other Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries are currently in debt distress, Nigeria still has a pivotal role to play in the international politics of climate and debt crisis in ECOWAS region.

It said the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu should position Nigeria to play this leading role.

The executive director, ANEEJ, Rev David Ugolor, stated this yesterday at a stakeholders' engagement event "On advancing debt relief for climate action: Post African climate summit reflections and the way forward" organised by ANEEJ in collaboration with over 55 other CSOs under the umbrella of the Network for Debt, Development and Climate Change (NDDCC), with support from the Heinrich Böll Foundation, held in Abuja.

Ugolor said the meeting was aimed at providing a platform for stakeholders, including political decision-makers, climate negotiators, legislators and CSOs, to reflect on the outcomes of the Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi from 4th to 6th September.

He said, "I wish to emphasise the fact that the Nairobi climate summit underscored IPCC's confirmation that Africa is warming faster than the rest of the world and if unabated, climate change will continue to have adverse impacts on African economies and societies, and hamper economic growth and wellbeing.

"Additionally, this meeting aims to discuss how Nigeria can actively support the agenda of debt relief for climate action at the upcoming COP28 in the United Arab Emirate in November and beyond. We also aim to explore the implications of the call for debt relief as outlined in the Nairobi Declaration, specifically in terms of its relevance for Nigeria.

"Our discussions will also focus on the available platforms and processes for our country to advocate for a reform of the international financial architecture in this regard.