Ghana: Akosombo Dam Spillage - 7 Districts Hit By Floods ...Farmlands, Houses, Other Properties Affected in Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta Regions

The past few days have been devastating for several communities along the banks of the Volta River as farmlands, houses and properties running into several thousands of Ghana cedis are destroyed by the raging floods.

The floods occasioned by the spillage of excess water in the Akosombo Dam have also claimed some human lives while several communities in more than seven districts in the Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta regions have been affected.

South Tongu, Central Tongu, North Tongu, Shai Osudoku, Anlo, Ada East and Asuogyaman districts are some of the hardest hit districts.

A visit by the Ghanaian Times to some of the affected communities in the Central Tongu District including, Mafi Dugame, Kebedogo, Atsemkofe, Akpokofe, Devime, Siamekofe, Bekpo and Avadimewoekome revealed the gnashing of teeth and incessant wailing across.

Related Articles

A number of the victims claimed that their belongings and livelihood had been destroyed by the flood and wondered why the VRA gave them such short notice to evacuate.

The Ghanaian Times has gathered that the magnitude of the catastrophe being witnessed this year was akin to what happened 60 years ago, a situation which wiped off numerous communities and destroyed several properties and human lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the VRA has begun the distribution some relief items to people affected by floods in the seven districts.

The seven districts are South Tongu, Central Tongu, North Tongu, Shai Osudoku, Anlo, Ada East and Asuogyaman.

Speaking at the maiden donation ceremony at Adidome in the Central Tongu District, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of services, VRA, Mr Ken Arthur, appealed to affected persons to remain calm while the VRA sought out their needs.

He said the Authority was aware of the consequences of the spillage and that, there was no alternative but to let the water go otherwise the dam would be in a danger of collapsing.

This, he said, was why the VRA had mobilised to provide the needed assistance.

He thanked the communities for their cooperation, saying that, "that is why no life has been lost so far, we'll work with the local authorities and all stakeholders to protect lives especially to those at the 'overseas' areas and islanders".

He tasked the recipients of the items, National Disaster Management Authority (NADMO) to ensure that the items get to the right victims.

Mr Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of NADMO, lauded the efforts of the VRA in alleviating the plight of the victims and appealed to other benevolent organisations to follow same.

The Chief Executive of Central Tongu District, Thomas Moore Zonyrah, also thanked the VRA for their prompt intervention.

Mr Alexander Gabby Hottordze, Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Tongu sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the international community, civil society organisations and the government stating that "our people are perishing from a disaster that is not their creation."