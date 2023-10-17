Nigeria: Okada Riders Returning to Restricted Lagos Routes, Governor Alerted

17 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

A group, Veteran Activists, in Lagos State has alerted the state government of the return of Okada riders to restricted areas in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the state had banned Okada in 10 LGAs but the authorities recently relaxed enforcement.

Calling Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's attention to the development, the activists also backed the government's total ban on street trading in the state, as well as the recent closure of markets over environmental infractions, saying the decisions were in the right direction which would sanitise and improve security in the state.

The activists, numbering 10, at a briefing, said the street traders and traffic hawkers affected by the ban should take advantage of the skills acquisition programme of the government.

It would be recalled that the Centre for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) had earlier kicked against the markets' closure, saying that it should not be deployed as a weapon to enforce a hygienic environment.

But spokesperson of the Veteran Activists, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, faulted the position of CHSR, saying the government had good intention of safeguarding the lives of the people.

He said, "Veteran Activists are saying it loud and clear to some people who are ignorant of the salient fact that the government owes it a duty to the people to ensure the safety of their lives and property, even as their health is of utmost priority. These necessitated the decisions taken so far. The people, in reciprocation, owe it a duty to the government to show understanding by displaying good citizenship.

"We the Veteran Activists are known rights activists of different political views but we always have a common ground to either support good government policies or criticise the government when the need to do so arises."

