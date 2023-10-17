Ghana: Antiretroviral Drugs Cleared From Port - Ministry of Health

17 October 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said the anti-retroviral medications that were delayed at the Tema Port have been successfully cleared.

A press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Isaac Ofei-Baah, said the clearance was done on Friday, the 13th of October 2023.

"The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public that the antiretroviral medications which delayed at Tema Port were cleared on Friday, October 13, 2023, as was assured by the Ministry in relation to the rejoinder published on Saturday, October 7, 2023, on the aforementioned subject matter," the statement said.

The Ministry stated that the distribution of the medications to all affected facilities has begun in earnest after the clearance, adding that it was working in close collaboration with the Ghana Supply Commission to ensure seamless clearance of such drugs and related ones in the future.

"We wish to reiterate that the Ministry continues to remain steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the health of all citizens and will continue to ensure the availability of essential healthcare resources," it said.

