Nigeria: Peseiro Reacts As Super Eagles Break Four-Year Jinx in Portugal

But while the victory over the Mambas ought to have put smiles on the lips of the gaffer, the Portuguese manager expressed his dissatisfaction with the poor display from the players saying they lack the expected level of "concentration."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded its first win in over a dozen friendly contests on Monday evening against 10-man Mambas of Mozambique in a five-goal thriller to end their international break.

Having encountered several defeats tallying to nine in their past 17 friendly ties, the Eagles broke the four-year-long jinx with a slim 3-2 victory over Mozambique at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portugal.

The last time Nigeria ever won a friendly game was in 2019 when Paul Onuachu's first-minute strike stunned the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Ever since then, it has been a catalogue of losses and at best draws for Nigeria until Monday's hard-fought victory in Portugal.

Meanwhile, it was Coach Jose Peseiro's first friendly game victory since joining the Eagles in 2022.

Bitter-Sweet

But while the victory over the Mambas ought to have put smiles on the lips of the gaffer, the Portuguese manager expressed his dissatisfaction with the poor display from the players, saying they lack the expected level of "concentration."

"First of all, I am happy because, after 15 matches, our team defeated other teams. In the last five years, Nigeria didn't win any of her friendly matches, I think eight defeats, seven draws and today's win; the result is good, I think we deserve more."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nigeria in the game had a sloppy start with Francis Uzoho making another gaffe that led to Mozambique's first goal in the sixth minute

While it was as if it would be a long evening for the Eagles, they got themselves into the game and at the half-hour mark, Frank Onyeka opened the goalscoring chart for Nigeria. And with no time before the break Nigeria doubled the lead.

Attitudinal problem

But for Peseiro, he bemoaned the attitude of his boys emphasising their misplaced chances in the second half saying the Eagles had better chances of dominating the game all through.

"I think it's easy in the first half after playing 3-1 but I think I don't like the second half.

"You know because we commanded the game but we lost concentration then finishing. Our team is better than this team, in the second half we managed the ball, we did well but you need concentration."

"Good pass, good crosses, we have three or four players around the goalkeeper, better reception but I didn't like it, the team is not good. We saved up two goals. Our players need to put in more concentration. I like the match against Saudi Arabia, we put in concentration.

"But today we could have scored three, four, seven and eight, we created many opportunities."

"We didn't manage the ball well; our corner is nothing of course I am sad but I am happy we won but in this moment, my players need to understand I am not happy with this result," Peseiro concluded.