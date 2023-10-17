Nigeria: World Food Day - Govt, FAO, ActionAid, Oxfam Call for Management of Water Resources

Another World Food Day with the theme 'Water is life, water is food. Leave No One Behind' was commemorated, on Monday, where the Federal Government, Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, Nigeria, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, and Oxfam in Nigeria, called for proper water resources management for massive food production that would impact Nigerians positively amid high food prices, climate change pact of flood disasters, drought, and sustainable food policies.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, during a press conference held as part of activities to mark the 2023 World Food Day, pointed out that on the heels of President Bola Tinubu's declaration of emergency on food security under the 'Renewed Hope' Agenda, food production remains one of the top priorities of this administration, and there is no going back.

Kyari also said the theme of the 2023 WFD speaks volumes as it brings to mind the need to heighten public awareness and action to improve Nigeria's food systems and alleviate hunger.

He said: "Significantly,the 2023 edition is coming at a time in our national life when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces declared a state of emergency in Food Security and went a step further to make Food Security the topmost priority on his eight-point agenda for the country.

"Each year, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) comes up with a theme. The theme for this year's World Food Day is 'Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind'.

"This slogan highlights the core objective of the annual event and brings to mind the need to heighten public awareness and action to improve our food systems and alleviate hunger.

"It underscores the vital role of water in sustaining life on Earth and its fundamental connection to our food sources. Specifically, enhancing food production while preserving our natural resources like water has become critical to ensure sustainable food and nutrition security.

"However, it is empirically unequivocal that our planet's water resources are declining due to climate change, urbanization and rapid population growth. Such an increasing threat to regular water supply has adversely affected not only food production but also agricultural livelihoods, with developing countries in particular, bearing a disproportionate burden.

"The colossal ramifications of climate change which include incidences of droughts, rainfall variability and desertification pose an even greater challenge by putting the planet's water resources under increasing stress in most regions of the world.

"In line with the above and consistent with the directives of Mr. President at the declaration of food security emergency thus; "There must be an urgent synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee that food is produced all year round", sufficiently the 'Theme' of this year's WFD commemoration is apt and timely for Nigeria.

"I am pleased to inform you that a clear roadmap has been drawn up by the Ministry in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to optimally harness all water resources available in producing areas including River Basins, Dams (around irrigable lands) and other wetlands for multiple cropping cycles."

The Minister further stated that, "This renewed synergy and cooperation between our two Ministries as started yielding results as assessment and operational appraisal visits to the River Basin Development Authorities as begun in earnest and would be deployed for the 2023/2024 Dry Season Farming of the Federal Government in conjunction with States and Local Government.

"This will begin with priority crops including Wheat, Rice, Maize and Cassava with an aggressive sustainable plan for up-scaling and replicating the same for other crops, livestock and fisheries across the federation.

"In tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration and as contained in our Road Map at my inaugural media briefing on the 6th of October, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has resolved to reposition agriculture to take its pride of place in national development.

"On this note I will use this occasion to reiterate our resolve to partner with all stakeholders who desires to genuinely support the sector and the Nigeria nation to take sustainable measures towards addressing issues impacting the attainment of our national food and nutrition security.

Meanwhile, the Minister acknowledged the role played by the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, the National Agricultural Foundation of Nigeria, NAFN, and All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, to make the 2023 edition of the World Food Programme a success.

Meanwhile, the Minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, went on farm visits at Gwagwalada, Kuje and other places in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja as part of activities to mark the WFD.

Farmers need to be agents of water management - FAO

The Director General, Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, Dr Qu Dongyu, in a remark tagged 'We must not take water for granted: we must work together to manage a finite, precious resource' during the celebration of the 2023 WFD, called on farmers to be agents of water resources management.

Dongyu said: "This year's World Food Day celebrates one of the planet's most precious resources: water. It's essential to life on Earth. It covers the majority of the planet's surface, makes up over 50 percent of our bodies, helps keep us fed, supports livelihoods and is central to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"So how should we approach the complex challenge of shielding our existing freshwater resources and aquatic food systems from pollution and the impacts of the climate crisis, while ensuring that people have equal access to water?

"With about 70 per cent of all freshwaters going to agriculture, changing the ways we produce our food, fiber, and other agricultural products is the most crucial task.

"It is also where failure to act will have the gravest consequences. Freshwater is not infinite, and we need to stop taking it for granted.

"We remain committed to continuous collaboration at strengthening Nigeria's Agricultural sector for enhanced food and nutrition security while also contributing to the eradication of poverty, reducing unemployment and creating wealth for players in the agricultural and allied space in the Nigerian economy.

"Our farmers need to become agents of water management and be equipped with the right tools to perform that function sustainably. Farmers, forest-dependent people, livestock producers and those working in the blue economy of fisheries and aquaculture already manage water on a daily basis.

"Supporting and encouraging them to take leadership in finding and implementing water solutions is both the obvious and the smart thing to do.

"Businesses need to become water stewards. That means making concrete commitments to improving water use efficiency and reducing pollution across the supply chain.

"This doesn't just benefit nature and society, but businesses too. Taking water governance seriously can boost their reputation and profits and help them avoid risks that water scarcity, floods and pollution could pose to operations in the future.

"Let me underline again that all of us need to stop taking water for granted. Making informed decisions about the products we buy, wasting less water and preventing flooding disaster and pollution are easy ways for everybody to contribute to positive action for a future of prosperity for people and the planet.

"They are central to achieving what we at FAO refer to as the Four Betters: better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life - to ensure no one is left behind."

FG, States prioritise irrigation, extension services, others- ActionAid

The ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, also called on the Federal and State Governments to provide irrigation, extension services, access to credit, and climate-resilient sustainable agriculture.

The Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, expressed concern following the daunting challenges smallholder farmers grapple with, while pointing out that it is of critical importance of addressing the water poverty gap in Nigeria following the theme, 'Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind,' which serves as a poignant reminder of the vital role water plays in eradicating poverty.

According to Mamedu, currently, two-thirds of Nigeria's population, equivalent to 133 million citizens, lack access to potable water, leaving them without clean and uncontaminated water sources, which ActionAid Nigeria emphasises the intrinsic link between water and poverty, recognising that access to clean and safe water is fundamental to breaking the cycle of poverty.

He said: "In response to this pressing issue, ActionAid Nigeria is actively working to provide access to potable water in numerous communities across the country.

"However, it is imperative that all stakeholders, particularly Federal and State governments, intensify their efforts to bridge this significant gap.

'In the agricultural sector, the limited irrigation of only one percent of Nigeria's crop land highlights the overwhelming dependence on rainfall for irrigation.

"This reliance, compounded by the unpredictability of climate change, leads to production surges predominantly in the third quarter of each year.

"Key staples such as beans, cassava, maize, millet, rice, sorghum, yam, milk, and fisheries are experiencing low yields, underscoring the urgency for comprehensive and substantial investments in water and irrigation infrastructure.

"So, the declaration of a state of emergency on food security in July 2023 by the President was a pivotal step towards addressing the multifaceted challenges in the sector.

"However, achieving success requires a concerted effort to synergise the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources, ensuring that interventions are targeted and widespread."

He further noted that, "The sharp rise in food inflation, currently at its highest in a decade, and the escalating food import bill are unsustainable trends.

"Urgent and intentional investments in the agriculture sector are paramount. Water, an indispensable resource for milk production, exemplifies the critical role it plays in sustaining agriculture and livelihoods.

"ActionAid Nigeria urges Federal and State Executives, National and State Houses of Assembly to amplify public investment in agriculture.

"This strategic approach, with a focus on key areas including irrigation, extension services, access to credit, and climate-resilient sustainable agriculture, is pivotal in achieving the Maputo/Malabo Commitments and ultimately increasing agricultural GDP."