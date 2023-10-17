Nigeria: 'I'm Happy', Says Jose Peseiro After Ending Super Eagles Winless Run

17 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Jose Peseiro has said he is delighted after the Super Eagles ended their winless run in friendly games.

The Super Eagles on Monday edged the Mambas of Mozambique 3-2 at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira.

It was the first time the three-time African champions won a friendly in 16 outings.

The Portuguese was happy that the Super Eagles finally put an end to the barren streak.

"I am happy because after 15 matches, we have finally won a game," Peseiro said after the game.

"We have not won a friendly game in the last five years. We have had eight defeats and seven draws but today, the result was good."

Peseiro's men will now shift their attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification games against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November.

