Nigeria: Only Special Duties Ministry Can Certify Constituency Project Payments - Federal Govt

17 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bidon Mibzar

The Federal Government has reiterated that only Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Ministry (FMSDIGA) has the mandate to certify payments of Zonal Intervention or and Constitutiency Projects executed by Ministries, Department and Agencies of government (MDAs).

A press statement signed by the Ministry's Head, Press and Protocol, Mrs. Anastasia Ogbonna, said that the Federal Government made this known in a Service-wide Circular titled, "Revised Guidelines on the Implementation of Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIP) and Constituency Projects (CP)", signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

"No payment shall be made to any contractor for ZIP/CP by MDAs without verification of the execution of such projects/programmes and certification by FMSDIGA," the circular read in part.

The circular further stated that all implementing MDAs shall invite the FMSDIGA to verify all zonal intervention/constituency projects (ZIP/CP) as contained in both ZIP Appropriation and Capital Appropriation, adding that before now, non-compliance with the guidelines has led to lack of proper implementation of government programmes and projects.

On the issue of funding for the verification exercise, the circular stated: "Funds for the purpose of these verification exercise shall be sourced from the Project Administration Funds of the ZIP/CP under the purview of the various MDAs."

While warning that MDAs who fail to comply with the circular shall be excluded from the implementation of ZIP/CP in subsequent Federal Government's budgets, it further stated that it became imperative to reissue the circular again, following flagrant disregard by implementing MDAs.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.