Nigeria: Tinubu Asks Senate to Confirm Appointment of New NSIPA Coordinator

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm the appointment of Delu Yakubu as the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

President Tinubu's request was contained in a letter read by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, at the plenary on Tuesday.

The president appointed Mrs Yakubu as the national coordinator of NSIPA in September pending confirmation of the senate.

The president's request for confirmation is coming barely seven days after the bill seeking to transfer the control and supervision of programmes under the NSIP from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to the Presidency passed a second reading.

Programmes under the NSIP are the N-Power, the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) and the Conditional Cash Transfer.

The bill titled "A bill for an act to amend the Social Investment Programme Agency Act 2023 and for other matters connected therewith, 2023 (SB.163)" was sponsored by Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement announcing the appointment of Mrs Yakubu, said the nominee is a Master's degree holder from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

Last week, Mr Tinubu also appointed Ms Yakubu as his senior special assistant on humanitarian affairs and poverty Alleviation.