Nigerian Govt Set Deliverables, Key Performance Index for Ministers, Ministries

The federal government said the monitoring begins in January 2024 and the details would be provided to Nigerians to join in monitoring the ministers and ministries.

The Nigerian Government has set clear deliverables and introduced a Key Performance Index (KPI) to monitor the performance of all ministers and their ministries.

The Ministers, 48 of them, have also been mandated to plan their budgets in alignment with the defined deliverables of their ministries.

The president's Senior Adviser on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Usman, disclosed this when she was featured on Television Continental's (TVC) breakfast show on Tuesday.

The government is proposing a N26 trillion 2024 budget to the National Assembly, the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday.

The Deliverables

Ms Usman said the central coordination and delivery unit at the Office of the Secretary to the government of the federation has defined deliverables for each ministry.

This, she said, was to ensure that the activities of all ministries aligned with the policy direction of Bola Tinubu's renewed hope manifesto.

She said: "You have the sectoral deliverables for a sector in health and everything that is contained within the value chain or the ecosystem within that sector will be contained within the deliverables.

"Those deliverables are translated into key performance indicators for the respective ministries. Once you have performance indicators, you're able to clearly understand what your deliverables are over the four years of the administration."

She said the unit has had bilateral meetings with each of the ministries to make sure they take ownership of their respective deliverables which were synthesised with the presidential advisory council report the national development plan document and the president's manifesto.

"We came up with our clear deliverables for each ministry, we defined the key performance indicators, and we have a sit-down with the ministries on the details of exactly what is expected of them," she said.

Ms Usman added that the government had made sure that budgetary provisions for the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government were in coherence with the defined deliverables.

"So, each ministry has been mandated to ensure that their deliverables are aligned with their budgetary provisions which will be forwarded by the president to the National Assembly.

"What is important is the understanding that there's a policy position that has been so defined in your sector, there is a deliverable that is tied to the policy and the key performance indicators that have been detailed for the respective deliverable that you are required to do. And all of those have budgetary provisions that will be provided for them," she stated.

Monitoring Mechanisms

The president's adviser said the government has also put in place mechanisms to monitor the performance of each deliverable in all of the ministries.

She said the monitoring would begin in January 2024 and the details would be provided to Nigerians to join in monitoring the ministers and ministries.

She added that the government is keen on making sure the ministries take complete ownership of their deliverables.

"They'll be unveiled to Nigerians so Nigerians will work with this administration and work with President Tinubu to ensure that ministries deliver on their mandate.

"So our tracking mechanism is a tracking mechanism that involves not just the coordination and delivery but also the larger space of Nigerians where you would be conscious of what is a deliverable expected of Minister A.

"And that ministry would be able to engage with citizens, for citizens to be able to track their performance and measure exactly how they're able to deliver on their respective KPIs."

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe