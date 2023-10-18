Nigeria: Govt Moves to Review Algeria, Nigeria Air Service Agreement

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo yesterday said the federal government would review its Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with Algeria to allow direct flight between Nigeria and the North African country.

Keyamo stated this when he received the Algerian Ambassador, Mr. Hacine LALTI who paid him a visit in his office in Abuja, according to a statement by the ministry's spokesman, Odutayo Oluseyi.

He said the demand for a direct flight to Abuja will be achieved, noting that the meetings of aeronautical engineers from both countries slated earlier for December will be brought forward tentatively to the 7th of November to fast-track the BASA agreement review as demanded.

Daily Trust reports that the BASA with Algeria only allows an airline from the country to fly to Lagos.

But the Algerian ambassador who expressed appreciation to the minister for hosting him demanded for a review of the July 14th, 2022 agreement to include a direct flight to Abuja.

He said the government of Algeria had identified Nigeria and South Africa as important business partners.

Similarly, the minister promised to witness the inaugural flight of Uganda to Nigeria while separately hosting the Uganda High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Nelson Ocheger.

Keyamo said Nigeria and Uganda have a long history of brotherhood, adding the direct flight to be witnessed will mark the beginning of partnership between the two countries while noting that free trade agreement between African countries can easily be achieved through open skies.

While inviting the minister to the inaugural flight to Nigeria scheduled for Thursday, 19th October, 2023, Ambassador Nelson Ocheger also informed the minister of the business forum slated for Friday, 21th, October, 2023 where business entrepreneurs from Uganda will meet their Nigerian counterparts for collaboration and business opportunities.