Nigeria: Six Years Ago, I Was Selling Vegetables, Fruits - Ayra Starr

17 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian singer, Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has said she once sold vegetables and fruits for survival.

The 21-year-old Beninise singer said she was appreciative of her present status now compared to the life she lived six years ago.

Ayra Starr made this known on her Instagram story, affirming that God has really bless her.

"[I] Will forever be grateful for where I am in life. God really blessed me," Ayra Starr wrote.

"6 years ago, this used to be me selling vegetables and fruits with my grandma, singing for whoever wanted to hear me. Now people are paying to watch me perform."

Ayra Starr recorded a massive success with the release of song 'Rush' which gained mainstream international recognition in 2022.

The song charted in several territories, including Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom, where it climbed to number 24.

