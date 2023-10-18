South Africa: Disaster Response Teams On the Ground Amid Rains

Communities in the Amathole District Municipality (ADM) in the Eastern Cape have been urged to remain vigilant amid the rainy weather conditions.

The municipality said it has experienced heavy rains in most parts of the district, which has caused severe damage to houses and caused roads and bridges to overflow.

"Communities are urged to remain vigilant and on high alert during this time and at all costs avoid crossing overflowing bridges, roads and rivers. ADM disaster teams are on the ground conducting assessments working closely with the local councillors.

"The extent of damage will only be clear once this has been concluded. Affected communities are encouraged to report damages to their ward councillors to expedite ADM disaster response," said municipal spokesperson, Nonceba Madikizela-Vuso.

Durban motorists must exercise caution

Meanwhile, in Durban, the eThekwini Municipality has urged motorists to buckle up, switch on headlights and drive safely as many roads have been affected by heavy rainfall.

A number of roads were closed on Monday night due to heavy rainfall.

The affected roads include Curnick Ndlovu Highway N2 bridge, N2 North bound in Umlazi, R102 and Glen Anil, M4 southern freeway, M25 towards Phoenix and KwaMashu Highway, Kloof Village Road and Maytime offramp in Hillcrest, Duffs Road and Glen Anil in Durban North, Sparks Road from Sherwood towards Randles Road, M4 South from Victoria Embankment, Plamview Drive near Palmview Primary School, and South Coast Road near Delta.

According to the South African Weather Services outlook for 16 to 17 October 2023, showers and thundershowers will be experienced in the eastern parts of the country with widespread rains over the eastern parts on 16 October 2023 and over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on 17 October 2023.