South Africa: City Closes Beaches Following Damage to Shark Nets

19 October 2023
eThekwini Municipality ()
press release

EThekwini Municipality wishes to inform the public that all City beaches are closed until further notice following advice from the Natal Sharks Board. This is because during this week’s heavy rain logs and other debris were washed into the sea which damaged shark nets and rendered beaches unsafe for swimming.

All water activities are prohibited. However, residents and visitors can still enjoy other activities along the beach that do not require coming into contact with sea water. Teams are currently fixing the nets and infrastructure that was damaged by the heavy rains. The City apologises for the inconvenience.

