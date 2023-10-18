Nigeria: Quick Things to Know About New ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday appointed Musa Aliyu as the fifth substantive chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Mr Aliyu, takes over from Bolaji Owasanoye, a law professor, whose statutory tenure still remains over three months.

The presidency says Mr Owasanoue requested "to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on 4 November 2023."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Owasanoye's tenure is statutorily due to expire on 3 February 2024 when he would have served out his five-year tenure.

Below are the 14 things to know about the fifth ICPC chairman

1. Mr Aliyu is a lawyer, who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2004.

2. He obtained his law degree from the Bayero University, Kano, in 2003, and his Master's in Law degree (LLM) in Islamic Law from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 2011.

He also obtained a PhD degree in 2019 at the School of Law Universiti Utara Malaysia in Constitutional Law specialising in Appointment and Discipline of Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

3. He is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria-designate. He was listed among the 58 applicants for the prestigious rank of SAN for this year. He and others will be inaugurated on 27 November.

4.He hails from Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State, North-West

5. He is currently the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Jigawa State. He was first appointed to the position on 30 September, 2019, by the immediate-past governor of the state and current Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar.

6. He has held various offices in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Kano Branch

He is a former Vice-Chairman of the NBA, Kano Branch in 2016 - 2017.

He was Chairman Human Rights Committee of the NBA Kano Branch, 2016 - 2017.

He served as Secretary of the NBA Continuing Legal Education Committee between 2014 - 2016.

Mr Aliyu was a member of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the NBA Kano branch between 2012 - 2014.