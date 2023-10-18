Uganda: Three Killed in Attack in Ugandan Game Reserve

A South African tourist was among three people killed in a game reserve in Uganda, TimesLIVE reports.

The other two people were a British tourist and their local tour guide, the South African news website reports.

Ugandan publication The Independent reports that security teams in the country are pursuing suspected ADF rebels, who are reported to have killed the three in Queen Elizabeth National Park. Police spokesman Fred Enanga confirmed the incident, saying the suspected rebels set their vehicle on fire.

The incident happened a few days after suspected rebels ambushed a truck killing two of its occupants, The Independent reports.