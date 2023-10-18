Uganda: Three Killed in Attack in Ugandan Game Reserve

Alvinategyeka / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
A crater lake at Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda (file photo).
18 October 2023
allAfrica.com

A South African tourist was among three people killed in a game reserve in Uganda, TimesLIVE reports.

The other two people were a British tourist and their local tour guide, the South African news website reports.

Ugandan publication The Independent reports that security teams in the country are pursuing suspected ADF rebels, who are reported to have killed the three in Queen Elizabeth National Park. Police spokesman Fred Enanga confirmed the incident, saying the suspected rebels set their vehicle on fire.

The incident happened a few days after suspected rebels ambushed a truck killing two of its occupants, The Independent reports.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.