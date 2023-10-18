Uganda: Tourists killed in Queen Elizabeth National Park

Security teams are pursuing suspected ADF rebels, said to have killed two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park today. Police spokesman Fred Enanga confirmed the incident, saying the suspected rebels thereafter torched a land cruiser belonging to Wild Gorilla Safaris registration number UBF 303C.

“We have registered a cowardly terrorist attack on two foreign tourists and a Ugandan in Queen Elizabeth National Park. The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt. Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels,” Enanga said.

According to available information, the attack happened around Lake Nyamunanuka along Katwe road in Kasese district. Those killed are from UK, South Africa and a Ugandan guide.

The incident happened a few days after suspected rebels ambushed a truck killing two of its occupants. The suspected rebels torched a box body truck Reg. No. UBN 624L in Katholhu village along the Kasese-Mpondwe border highway, barely a kilometer away from Rusese barracks on Friday morning.