Nigeria: Ogun to Take Over Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road Project

Ogun State government has declared its readiness to take over the construction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road from the federal government and transform it into a world-class carriageway.

The road which runs through Lagos and Ogun states, has been in a deplorable condition for years, resulting in untold hardship for motorists, especially citizens of Ogun State.

The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration has been providing remedial work on the road since 2019.

Efforts by Prince Abiodun in conjunction with his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu were rebuffed by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the unrelenting efforts of Governor Abiodun finally yielded fruit on Monday when the federal government announced its approval for the Ogun State Government to embark on the reconstruction of the dilapidated road and toll it.

The minister of works, David Umahi, spoke on the new federal government position after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Aso Villa, Abuja on Monday.

"On permission to build federal roads, when such requests are made, we give approval within 24 hours but then there are conditions to be met - they must have to use the Federal Ministry of Works standard designs," Umahi said.

Appreciating the gesture of the federal government while commending Governor Abiodun for his resilience in pursuit of the approval, Ogun State commissioner for works and infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, declared that the state is ready to take on the project and end the many years of suffering of her people.

Akinsanya, who recalled that the struggle to get the approval from the federal government started immediately Governor Abiodun was sworn in in 2019, said the decision to allow Ogun take over the project is the best thing that can happen to the people of the state and other users of the road.

Saying the governor never stopped decrying the decrepit state of the road, the Commissioner said: "Severally, Governor Abiodun and Governor Jide Sanwoolu of Lagos State wrote the presidency and the federal works ministry seeking the handover of among other roads, the Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta road, Ikorodu-Ogijo-Sagamu road and Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Benin road.

"But the response then was that all the roads were under contracts at the time, so nothing happened. But our governor, determined to see an end to the hardship being experienced by our people, did not give up until he was able to seal the deal on Sunday."