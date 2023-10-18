Nigeria: Minister Outlines Key Priorities for 2024 AAG, Paris Olympics

Abuja — Sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has reiterated the determination of his Ministry to prioritize athletes' welfare and early preparations as Team Nigeria counts down to the 2024 All Africa Games (AAG) and Summer 2024 Olympic Games slated for Accra and Paris respectively.

He gave assurance during a chat with his media team in Abuja, stressing the importance of early preparations for the continental and global multi-games fiesta.

Enoh in a statement issued by his media aide, Kola Daniel, added that providing training tours for athletes early enough will not only put them in proper shape and under the right conditions, it will also help them acclimatize to anticipated weather experience.

"In the build-up to the World Athletics Championships, the Jamaican track team spent about a month in Budapest," the Minister narrated. "You can not compare the performance of athletes that had this kind of exposure before a tournament, to athletes that didn't have the same."

"One of the things that the Ministry is going to do, will be to ensure that it secures training camps within or outside Nigeria (as necessary) early enough for athletes to prepare properly, acclimatize and get exposure to facilities before championships.

"With some elite Nigerian athletes plying their trade abroad, it holds a two-faced reality for the nation. While this means some athletes are exposed to world class working environments, it could also lead to scheduling conflicts for pre-championship training camps."

Senator Enoh concluded that the Ministry will continually work with athletes and Federations to ensure plans are executed smoothly without jeopardy.

All African Games are scheduled to be held in Accra, Ghana between March 8 - 23, 2024. Also, the Summer Olympic Games will take place in Paris, France between July 24 - 11 August, 2024.