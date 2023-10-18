Nigeria: Ilebaye, CeeCee, Pere, Other Housemates Reflect On Life in BBNaija House

The housemates say fame no doubt comes with expectations from fans and family members asking what is next now that BBNaija Season 8 is over.

The Big Brother season eight all-stars edition has ended. However, the housemates are still in the spotlight, enjoying the perks of partaking in the popular reality TV show.

But fame no doubt comes with expectations from fans and family members asking what is next now that BBNaija Season 8 is over.

Some housemates say this is their biggest challenge from being evicted until the show officially ends.

Some housemates have revealed what they set out to do with their lives during a meet-and-greet visit at the headquarters of one the headline sponsors of the season eight edition of the show, Moniepiont.

Some of the housemates who made the visits were Gen Z baddie and winner of the All Stars show, Ilebaye Odiniya, Pere Egbi, Adekunle Olopade, Cynthia Nwadiora, Ikechukwu and Cross Okonkwo.

Also, Whitemoney Oyeze, Frodd Okoye, Seyi Awolowo, Doyinsola David, Ike Onyema, Somadina Anyama and Prince Nelson were in attendance.

The show lasted 90 days and ended on 1 October. The BBN All Stars edition brought back fan favourites from the last six seasons, which saw Ilebaye win the coveted N120m prize money with 30.08 per cent of the votes cast, over Mercy Eke with 23.48 per cent and Cee-C with 23.41 per cent.

MultiChoice Nigeria earlier revealed that the show cost N5.5 billion to produce, the show's headline sponsor was MoniePoint, and the associate sponsor was HFM Nigeria.

Experiences, challenges

Speaking at a diary session with Moniepiont Director of Content Marketing, Obinna Okerekeocha, some housemates revealed some interesting facts about the show. What's next for them now the show is over?

Ilebaye, the show's winner, said she's still adjusting to the new status.

She said, "Even though I would have loved any of the contestants to win if I had to make a pick, I'd choose Doyin if I didn't win. Being the youngest multimillionaire, life as a winner and celebrity coming out of the house hasn't been easy.

"It's been stressful on social media and everywhere, especially the media rounds. But it's been all love and light from my fans. I haven't seen hate. If you drag me, my fans will drag you back. I am adjusting to this new me and creating a better version of myself."

Prince Nelson, known for his amiable personality, revealed an unexpected facet of his persona.

He said, "One part of me that many people didn't get to see on the screen is that I am a nerd. I studied Pure Physics in school, and when I am not doing entertainment, you will find me digging into Science, Astronomy and Astrology, as I'd always wanted to be an astronaut while growing up. So, in my spare time, I study the stars, ancient African religions and history."

Meanwhile, other housemates spoke about their most thrilling moments in the BBNaija house and what they enjoyed the most about the show.

Cee-C said she had mixed emotions when selected for the All-Stars edition but cherished the opportunity to network, an endeavour close to her heart.

She said, "Obviously, I was worried and scared. It's one thing to go and be yourself and the misunderstanding that could arise, but then I was excited because it would allow me to meet new people, which I love to do.

Frodd acknowledged the motivation he drew from the camaraderie and maturity displayed by his fellow housemates in the All-Stars season. Their unity and composure during the game were a source of his pride."

More remarks

Ike, never forgetting his favourites, reminisced about the unforgettable moments with Cee-C and the captivating charisma of Pere.

Doyin paid tribute to her mother, who profoundly influenced her life, shaping her into who she is today.

Frodd, on the other hand, said, "Being an All-Stars season, having to see a lot of people I call my friends outside the house coming into the game was kind of a motivation for me. Besides the fact that we were all close, I saw them play the game with a bit of maturity. I saw us all go out, trying to be calm even if the chaos wanted to overtake us, but I had a great feeling coming back to the House.

Adekunle's admiration for "Game of Thrones" and his choice of the intellectual Tyrion Lannister as a character aligned with his journey on BBNaija, where he emerged as a finalist twice.

Speaking at the greet-meet, Moniepiont said they were excited to have sponsored the show. The Group Chief Executive Officer, Moniepoint Inc. Tosin Eniolorunda, who briefly joined the event virtually, noted that the Housemates were all worthy ambassadors and should be proud of their time on the show.

"Well done to BBN All-Stars for all the excitement and entertainment they gave Nigerians and Africans over 90 days. Thank you for doing your work, and we are happy that you enjoyed every encounter with the Moniepoint brand throughout your stay on the show.

"BBN has helped to birth the dreams of many young Nigerians over the past eight seasons, and Moniepoint is doing the same across the financial services landscape. We are passionate about including many people in the financial net - empowering them to live better lives, and we hope that you'll partner with us to do fantastic work in this regard."

Multichoice said the All-Stars edition recorded 1.53 billion votes cast throughout the season, the largest ever in the show's history.