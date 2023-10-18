Nigeria: Lagos Govt Begins Revalidation of Schools Examination Codes

The verification exercise on the revalidation of Schools' Examination Codes is scheduled to be held for two (2) weeks at the premises of the Lagos State Examinations Board, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos

The Lagos State Examinations Board will hold a one-day sensitisation programme next week for the revalidation of examination codes of public and approved private schools in the state.

According to a statement by the director of the board, Adebayo Orunsolu, the programme will be held on Thursday 26th October at the Conference Room of the Board from 10 a.m.

Mr Orunsolu said the objective of the exercise is to educate and enlighten the invited associations on the need for public and approved private schools in the state to revalidate their examination codes.

He noted that the exercise would go a long way to eliminate existing multiple codes, facilitate proper documentation of records and also sanitise the information of schools on the database of the Board.

"Representatives of each of the under-listed associations, particularly the President and the Secretary, are expected to attend the sensitisation programme," he added.

The director listed expected bodies as the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Association of Islamic Model Schools, League of Muslim Proprietors (LEAMPS), Association of Formidable Education Developers (AFED), and the Lagos State Baptist Conference.

Others are the Lagos Methodist Schools, Christ Redeemers Schools Management, Association of Providers of Education in Nigeria (APEN), Catholic Mission Schools, Lagos Anglican Diocese, Association of International Schools Educators of Nigeria (AISEN), Accredited Private Schools Union (APSU), Education Reformers Association of Nigeria amongst others.

The board implored the invited associations to inform schools under their jurisdiction of the development to enable them to take part in the exercise, to be held from 1 to 15 November.

"The Schools to be attended to during the first week are those operating in Agege, Ifako Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos Mainland, Apapa, Amuwo Odofin and Ikeja Local Government Areas of the State.

"Others operating in Alimosho, Somolu, Kosofe, Eti OSA, Epe, Surulere, Ojo, Badagry and Oshodi Local Government Areas have been scheduled for the second week of the verification exercise," he explained.

Mr Orunsolu listed the required documents for the confirmation of the existing school examination codes as; a Letter of Approval from the Ministry of Education, Subject Recognition Inspection (SRI) Report for BECE only.

Also, a copy of the old payment receipts, receipt for payment for School Code, School Code Approval Letter and Payment receipts for the last examination.

The Board also solicited the cooperation of all concerned stakeholders in the State to make the exercise a successful one.