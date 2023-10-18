Nigeria: 'I'll Never Be Desperate Again,' Jim Iyke On Seeking Mum's Healing From TB Joshua

18 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke says desperation made him seek healing for his mother from TB Joshua, the founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

Recall the Nollywood star was seen in a video undergoing deliverance at SCOAN in 2013.

However, in a recent interview with talk show host, Teju Babyface, Iyke regretted taking such step of desperation.

"I will never be desperate again in my life. Desperation was what took me there, to take my mother there, hoping that a man of God would heal her. If she were to live, twenty TB Joshuas would not stop her," he said.

"It was her time, nobody would have made me enter that space, he was not the only one I went to, I have been to five or six men of God, is it because I do not want to mention names? How they drove me the money they took from me."

Esomugha, the mother of Iyke, passed away on April 1, 2014 while Joshua, on the other hand, died on June 5, 2021.

