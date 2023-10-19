Nigeria: 38 Killed, 40 Injured in Yobe Auto Crash

No fewer 38 persons have been killed while over 40 others were hospitalised following a ghastly motor accident in Potiskum town of Yobe State on Wednesday.

Our Correspondent reports that the accident occurred along the Nangere-Potiskum Road in the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a Potiskum-bound trailer loaded with cattle from Buduwa village of Jakusko local government area of the state had rammed into another truck.

"The trailer was over-speeding and lost control and hit another car, which is called Canter model and crushed over 20 people and over 40 injured," said an eyewitness.

Another source said the trailer also crushed victims who fell from the truck.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official confirmation from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security outfits in the State.

Details Later...