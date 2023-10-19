Nigeria: President Tinubu Won't Gag the Media - Minister

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, has emphasised the federal government's commitment to upholding press freedom and freedom of expression, stating that there would be no attempt to stifle the press.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister made it clear that the government, including the President, values the fundamental principles of free speech and independent journalism.

He affirmed that the press would not be gagged in any way, shape, or form.

On the suggestion of registering journalists, he noted that: "Well, that is being looked at, you know that Mr. President believes in press freedom. He believes in the freedom of expression, and he's not going to gag the press in any way, shape or form.

"He's going to work assiduously to ensure that the Nigerian press that has been free is even freer.

"This freedom also comes with enormous responsibility. You can't just say what is not right, because you're enjoying press freedom. There'll be freedom. But it's a responsible freedom."

Concerning the welfare of press professionals, he assured that plans were in the offing, saying, "I have discussed that with Mr. President. We are working on a roadmap for it."

Addressing the challenges posed by the social media, the Minister emphasised that, "There is no attempt by the government to gag the press. We're going to ensure responsible and accountable journalism. Responsible journalism is the way to go."

Regarding the need for a renewed sense of nationhood and patriotism, he stated that, "We're trying to rebuild that, to reconstruct that, as you say. Mr. President is giving me a mandate to ensure that Nigerians believe in their country once again."

He also stressed the importance of reviving national symbols and values.

To reach all 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country, the Minister revealed, "We are putting officers of the envoy around all the 774 LGAs and coming up with a roadmap to revamp that sector."