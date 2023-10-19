Uganda: Museveni Assures Tourists After Queen Elizabeth National Park Attack

President Museveni has assured the country that security agencies have embarked on a pursue mission for the assailants who attacked tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park .

Unknown armed assailants on Tuesday attacked a tourist vehicle in the park killing a South African and British tourists as well as their driver in an incident that happened in Kasese.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the president described the incident as being unfortunate and infuriating.

"A couple of tourists and the Ugandan driver with them were killed at around 1800hrs on the Katwe- Kabatooro murram road, by a small group of terrorists running away from our operations in Congo, as I had shared with you in a previous message. It was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists attacking innocent civilians and tragic for the couple who were newlyweds and visiting Uganda on their honeymoon. Of course, these terrorists will pay with their own wretched lives," Museveni said.

He noted that the security agencies including UPDF, Police, Uganda Wildlife Authority are on the matter to ensure the assailants are brought to book but to also ensure "these mistakes do not happen again and that ADF is wiped out."

" The wiping out is moving very well. What needs to be done is to ensure that the remnants do not commit these atrocities. "

He explained that whereas UWA rangers guard the tourists once they are in the park, of late, tourists were arriving and departing the parks individually and that is was this gap that the assailants took advantage of.

The president noted that the Ugandan army has been using one form of tracking these fugitive groups from Congo by following their tracks but said more reliable ways of tracking them have been discussed and will be applied.

He assured, "The terrorists will be defeated like Kony was defeated and the cattle rustlers that have been killing people in Karamoja and the surrounding districts or those that were cutting People with pangas (bijambiya) in Masaka."

The Tuesday incident is an isolated one since it is the first in many years happening in Queen Elizabeth National Park and any other national park in the country.

Uganda has 10 national parks, 12 wildlife reserves, and 13 wildlife sanctuaries spread across the country and these attract tourists throughout the year.

Uganda Wildlife Authority on Tuesday assured tourists of their security while in the national parks.