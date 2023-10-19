Uganda Assures Tourists of Safety After Three Attacked in National Park

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has assured security and safety of tourists visiting all the protected areas across the country.

This comes hours after two foreign tourists and a tour guide were shot dead by unknown assailants in Queen Elizabeth National Park, Kasese district.

The trio was killed on Tuesday evening at Nyamunuka along Katwe Road while travelling under Gorilla and Wildlife Safaris, a local tour company. The vehicle was also set ablaze.

The deceased whose names are still withheld include a Ugandan, UK and South African citizens.

Following the incident, UWA, in a statement dated October 17, has said they continue to work with security agencies to ensure maximum security of all tourists visiting the country's protected areas.

"All our parks remain open to visitors and we continue to work with other security agencies to ensure that all people who visit our protected areas are safe," UWA spokesperson Bashir Hangi said in a statement.

Hangi added that the wildlife body is working with security agencies to investigate the matter and pursue the assailants.

"In response to this incident, UWA has informed the Uganda Police Force and other security agencies who are working diligently to establish the precise sequence of events leading up to this horrific incident and to identify those responsible,"

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and we share in their grief during this difficult time." UWA stated.

Members of the public have been urged to remain patient and allow the investigative process to run its course, while refraining from spreading unverified information.