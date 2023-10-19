Nigeria: Tinubu Grants Approval for Kick-Off of 6 Out of 14 Newly Established Varsities

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved a staggering commencement of academic activities of six out of the 14 new universities established in the last days of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday after meeting behind closed-doors with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents, Prof. Mamman stated that the initial phase will involve the launching of two universities in the fields of agriculture, two in Colleges of Education, and two focusing on the field of medicine.

According to him, "There are very many, probably about a dozen of them, if not more than a dozen or 14, that's the number and you know tertiary institutions are highly capital intensive, they need a lot of money, especially at that takeoff stage, for infrastructure, staff recruitment and all other needs.

"So by the time you want to start about 12, 14 institutions at once is a very heavy burden on the finances of government, so that's why."

He explained that the government would consider reassessing whether to proceed with other institutions, however, a significant number of them are specialized in nature, such as colleges of education, agriculture, and medicine.

The Minister affirmed that these institutions are strategically aligned with the key mandates and priorities of President Tinubu's administration.

"Ordinarily we would have said we'll review whether we should go ahead with that, but most of them are specialized institutions; colleges of education, agriculture, medicine and they are institutions that will support some of the mandates, the priority areas of this government.

"We will need trained teachers, which colleges of education will provide and the same thing with agric. So that's why the government has not stepped down that approval, instead, the President in his wisdom said we stager their implementation on the grounds of funds.

"We're starting with about six, two of each; two agric, two colleges of education and then two medicine." Dr Mamman added.

Some of the Universities established during the said period are David Nweze Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Federal University of Transport Daura, Katsina, Shehu Shagari University of Education, Sokoto, Admiralty University Ibusa, Delta State.

The Minister mentioned that the President also approved the completion of the National Library which has been projected to be completed in 21 months as the nation's depository.

"On the National Library, a national monument, I briefed the President about the need to get it completed he is happy with the proposition.

The Minister further disclosed that a memo has been sent to the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission for the implementation of salary adjustment for workers in tertiary institutions.

Recall that the government had recently announced a salary increase of 35 percent for professors and 25 percent for other categories of workers in tertiary institutions.

He further said that the government is at verge of constitution governing boards of universities that were recently dissolved.