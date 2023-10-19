Nigeria: Climate Change - Nnimmo Bassey, Henshaw, Others Advocate Cultural Preservation, Storytelling for Social Impacts

The event had creatives, storytellers, movement builders, and community organisers, to discuss climate change issues and to share ideas that target the development of collective actions to address climate and environmental justice.

As the impacts of the climate crisis become more severe, stakeholders have recommended innovative ways to tell climate stories for social impacts.

Speaking at the 2023 Climate Story Lab (CSL) event in Lagos on Wednesday, a climate activist and the Executive Director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Nnimmo Bassey, highlighted the discrepancies between climate change reparations and financing.

Mr Bassey noted that the unfulfilled promises from developed countries to address the impact of climate change in Africa have continued to pose a devasting influence on the continent.

Developed nations have continued to make significant pledges to less wealthy nations to help them adapt to climate change and mitigate further rises in temperature.

At COP27, parties agreed to increase financing to facilitate global transformations to a low-carbon economy, which requires at least $4 trillion to $6 trillion a year, but unfortunately their $100 billion per year has not been fulfilled.

However, Mr Bassey noted that Africa should adopt creative story techniques that would shape imaginations and convictions and not just opinions, adding that Africa should know that the perspectives and approaches to addressing climate change are so different.

He noted that there is a need to understand communities and feed them with climate information in ways they can understand through campaigns from cultural perspectives.

Surge Africa hosts the Lagos edition of the Climate Story Lab in collaboration with the Heinrich Boell Foundation and the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC).

Energy transition, climate justice

In his presentation, Ken Henshaw, the director of We The People, a non-governmental organisation based in Porth Harcourt, Rivers State capital, noted that while there is agitation for a just energy transition, it has to include repairing the damage occasioned by oil pollution.

He sought an audit of the health of the people and a plan to respond to the threats posed by climate change.

"A just transition must also provide justice for the countless victims of oil company-inspired and state-sanctioned abuses, and reparations to the people of the Niger Delta for decades of expropriation," he noted.

Mr Henshaw noted that loss and damage, which expresses key climate justice arguments is a "political issue", adding that it recognises the historical role that the global north has played in contributing to the climate crisis.

He said less than 10 per cent of global emissions is attributed to the global south; 89 per cent of fossil fuel infrastructure in Africa serves export purposes and Africa's extractive sector employs less than one per cent of Africa's workforce.

"While the recognition and agreement on loss and damage is useful to progress towards addressing long-standing impacts of climate change, it does not make meaning in the face of continued extraction and pollution," he added.

Impact of storytelling, music

Matthew Ohio, a music executive, believes that music is a powerful tool for addressing societal issues, by using it to raise awareness and promote advocacy.

He emphasised the impact of arts and culture on economic issues, noting that collaboration between artists to advocate climate change through music is possible but requires proper engagement.

He noted that in terms of fundraising, there are opportunities to collaborate, and artists can come together to release albums that speak to issues.

Emily Wanja, a Kenyan film producer, also emphasised the use of storytelling to drive social change, adding that there is a need for more stakeholder collaborations and knowledge-sharing sessions to drive a narrative shift through filmmaking.

Ms Wanja did the screening of films: "Thank You for the Rain" and "An Insignificant Man".

Henry Bassey, founder of GreenHubAfrica, and Habiba Ali, the CEO of Sosai Energy during their session emphasised the importance of effective and contextual communication that is understandable to all to take climate action.

Mr Bassey noted that for the adoption of renewable energy, there is a need to understand the principles of communication and advocacy to amplify climate change conversation through billboards, but there are challenges to government approval and funding.

Mrs Ali on her part believes that storytelling is essential for climate change action, noting that the stories have to be authentic and real-life stories of people that resonate with people to take more action.

She added that it is important to tell stories that relate to the adoption of clean fuels for behavioural change, which also means communicating climate change without dappling people's hopes.

Michael Simire, the CEO of EnvironNews, noted that the use of multimedia to educate local citizens on climate issues has been effective in making some differences in society.

PREMIUM TIMES, others to speak

The second session of the event on Thursday will feature the Managing Editor of P[REMIUUM TIMES, Idris Akinbajo, who is expected to review the influence of data in stories and research as it relates to climate-related issues such as flooding, climate migration, and desertification.

Mr Akinbanjo will be joined by Enebi Opaoluwa, the Senior Research and Policy Analyst, Budgit; and Segun Adaju, clean energy specialist and analyst.

Another session on media democracy in closing civic space will also feature Tobi Oluwatola, the Executive Director of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID); and Tsema Ede, Human Rights and Policy Expert.

The Climate Story Lab Lagos seeks to cultivate a space for intimate dialogues with visionary leaders and activists, diving into their insights on emerging issues such as climate change, media democracy, the intersection of culture and storytelling, and digital media's role in portraying the masses' critical perspectives.