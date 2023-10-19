Nigeria: Abducted Wife, Children of Kwara Lawmaker Regain Freedom

The wife and two children of a member of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Soliu Ayanshola, who were on Monday abducted by gunmen, have regained their freedom.

A senior Kwara State government official, who pleaded anonymity, told LEADERSHIP on Wednesday night that the victims had been reunited with their family.

The source also revealed that about five members of the gang, which abducted the victims, have been arrested by security operatives.

He said: "They regained their freedom late Wednesday, about 8pm, following discreet efforts of the security agencies and the Kwara State government.

"At least five members of the gang that abducted them have also been arrested following discreet intelligence and surveillance works by all the teams involved."

LEADERSHIP recalls that two children of the lawmaker representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru State constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Lawal Solihu, were abducted by the gunmen on Monday.

It was gathered that the lawmaker's children were kidnapped when the gunmen stormed their residence around 1:00am.