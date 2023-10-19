Nigeria: Gaza Hospital Attack - Palestinian Ambassador in Nigeria Calls for Independent Probe

Palestinian Ambassador in Nigeria says the hospital, which was located side by side with the Baptist Church in Gaza, had served as a safe haven for families displaced by the ongoing war.

The Palestinian Ambassador in Nigeria, Abu Shawesh, has called on the United Nations and African Union to set up an independent commission of enquiry on Tuesday's attack on a hospital in Gaza.

"I call for a humanitarian court to be set up by an independent body such as the United Nations and African Union aside from the west," Mr Shawesh said.

The envoy made the call on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing journalists on the attack.

"Many Western media outlets are waging a dirty war against the Palestinian people by broadcasting and distributing dozens of false and fake news," he added

He said that women and children were mostly killed when Israeli Air Force jets allegedly struck the Baptist Hospital in Gaza. Israel has denied being responsible for the attack.

Mr Shawesh said that the hospital, which was located side by side with the Baptist Church, had served as a safe haven for families displaced by the ongoing war.

He also said that calls by the Israeli authorities for people to evacuate the hospital was rejected by medical personnel of the hospital, who said doing so would amount to slow killing of sick and injured patients receiving health services.

He allegedly said that "before the end of Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. (Jerusalem time), Israeli occupation war aircrafts bombed the Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

"The displaced families believed that this hospital was completely immune from military attacks, in accordance with international law.

"The death toll of the Palestinians in this massacre has so far reached about 900 people; the majority of them are women and children, in addition to several hundreds wounded.

"Since 7 October, the death toll on the Palestinian side is more than 3,000, of which two to three are children and women and more than a thousand are still missing under the rubbles," he said.

(NAN)