Nigeria: Ibom Air Begins Flight to Accra

Ibom Air has started its regional flight with operations from Lagos, Nigeria to Accra in Ghana.

The Akwa Ibom State-owned airline said the first regional flight is in line with its vision "to be a world-class African regional airline" by offering passengers an industry-leading travel experience that encompasses schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service.

The flight departed Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria at 7. 45am on Tuesday.

General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air, Mrs Aniekan Essienette, said the Managing Director, Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey, received the airline when it touched down in Accra.

Djamson-Tettey who was represented by Mr Kwame Baffour Awuah said the move is a demonstration of the confidence reposed in the Ghana aviation industry.

Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr George Uriesi, said, "This is a significant step for Ibom Air as we expand our network out of Nigeria and into the African continent. With this new route, we aim to enhance connectivity between Nigeria and Ghana, fostering tourism, trade, and tighter economic and cultural ties.

"Ibom Air remains committed to delivering exceptional services to our passengers, and we invite travellers between Nigeria and Ghana to choose Ibom Air and experience the best of our service offering".

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Charles Udoh said the inaugural flight marks a significant milestone in the history of Akwa Ibom, owners of the airline.