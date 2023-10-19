Nigeria: Tackle Fake News, Hate Speech in Kogi, Imo , Bayelsa Governorship Polls

19 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Fake news, misinformation, and hate speech have been a threat to democracy worldwide. They have disrupted the peace and security of many countries including Nigeria. Hate speech and fake news are most destabilising during election periods. This is when avalanches of hateful messaging and destabilising narratives confuse voters to distinguish between fact and falsehood.

Most of the time people find it hard to distinguish between what is fake and what is real when it comes to news on the internet. Citizens need to verify and check the authenticity of information before spreading the news and to make informed decisions and choices in an election.

Recognising the effect caused by fake news and hate speech during the 2023 general election, there is a need to tackle fake news and hate speech in the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa.

Looking at the ongoing election campaign in these states and the past election campaigns in the country, we have seen how fake news and hate speech can be used to cause political instability in society.

There is, therefore, a need for the coming together of government, civil society, social media platforms, and individuals to stop the spread of fake news and hate speech in society.

I hereby appeal to the people of Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa not to create or spread any form of fake information and hate speech so that there will be a free, fair, and peaceful atmospheric election.

Godiya Jacob, Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri

