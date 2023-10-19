Angola and Cape Verde Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

SAN Vicent (From Special Envoy) — The Vice-President of Angola, Esperança da Costa on Wednesday discussed with the President of Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, some aspects related to cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

At the end of the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 1st International Congress on Science, Innovation and Development in Lusofonia, Esperança da Costa told the press that it served to present greetings, remembering that the two countries have historical, cultural, political ties and now join the academic domain of great relevance.

Esperança da Costa stressed that he had taken the opportunity to thank the invitation and express Angola's commitment and desire to increase bilateral collaboration and cooperation in other areas, such as science, technology and innovation, in order to face new challenges of current affairs.

She highlighted the issue of drought and strong climatic events that have shaken both countries, meaning it is necessary to find solutions to improve and increase the adaptability of communities and the resilience of populations.

With the new tools linked to innovation, she said it was necessary to increase job opportunities by strengthening the public and private productive sector in the field of innovation and creating new opportunities to increase employability.

She made it known that Angola also intends to increase cooperation with Cape Verde in the maritime domain, aiming to develop the partnership in the blue economy chapter and leverage the development and progress of both countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Cape Verde By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In turn, the President of Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, called back that the two countries have excellent relations of friendship and cooperation in sensitive areas, from finance, energy and transport.

José Maria Neves reported that the intention is to expand cooperation in the area of higher education, science and innovation, taking advantage of the presence of the Vice-President of Angola, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

Regarding the congress, the Cape Verdean Head of State highlighted its importance, as it allows strengthening cooperation and mobilizing all the capacity and skills of Lusophone speakers to create a network to investigate and create new ideas and introduce positive changes.

Angola and Cape Verde maintain cooperative relations in the areas of Education, Defense, Security, Transport, Health and Commerce, and both countries are part of the PALOP, the CPLP and the AU.

The formalization of political-diplomatic relations between Angola and Cape Verde occurred on August 30, 1977.PA/VM/DOJ