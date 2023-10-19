Egypt: National Dialogue Calls Rally in Cairo On Friday

19 October 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The National Dialogue's Board of Trustees has called on all the Egyptian people to attend a massive popular rally on Friday in front of the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier in Cairo's Nasr City district in the wake of the serious developments in relation to the Palestinian issue.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the board said the call asserts decisive rejection of the occupying state's barbaric attacks against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

It is also meant to affirm the unity of the Egyptian people and state in the face of "threats to liquidate the Palestinian cause and harm Egypt's national security and territorial integrity," the National Dialogue's board added.

The gathering's location, which symbolizes the steadfastness of Egypt's people and army as well as Egypt's great victory in October 1973, sends an important message on the 50th anniversary of this victory to whom it may concern, it noted.

The rally will also prove that the Egyptian people will always support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially establishing an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders with Al Quds (East Jerusalem) as its capital, it stressed.

