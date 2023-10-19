Liberia: G7+elections Observation Mission Applauds Liberians

The g7+Elections Observation Mission in Liberia for the 2023 electoral process is commending Liberians for generally conducting a peaceful campaign that led to the conduct of a successful election on Tuesday, October 10th.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia, the chairman of the Political Parties Regulation Commission of Sierra Leone (PPRC) Abdulai Masiyambay Bangurah said, Liberians demonstrated good tolerance on the 7th and 8th of October during the campaign launch of the ruling CDC and opposition UP.

He narrated that the g7+Elections Observation Mission arrived in Liberia on October 6, 2023, and covered the campaign launch on the 7th and 8th between both the ruling Coalition and the opposition UP.

According to him, Liberians conducted themselves in a peaceful manner on these days when they left some parts of the road for vehicles and pedestrians to carry on their normal businesses.

Mr. Bangurah explained that they are members of 20 countries, mainly countries that are in conflict or countries that are emerging from conflicts.

He noted that Liberia is the 4th country they have observed elections in, adding that they previously observed elections in Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and Guinea before coming to Liberia.

He further noted that on Election Day, most of the polling places opened in time with polling materials made available and commended the National Elections Commission for that.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

The PPRC chair said queues were very long which showed that there were very high voter turnout that demonstrated Liberians' conscience and readiness to vote.

He said Liberians waited in queues patiently to exercise this constitutional duty with physically challenged people, nurses, security, baby mothers and older people given priority to cast their ballots, something, he described as admirable.

Meanwhile, he explained that after the polls, election workers and poll watchers shared jokes among themselves.

g7+ also helped in facilitating dialogue between warring factions in Central African Republic and supported the Ebola crisis in Sierra Leone, Guinea Liberia as well as facilitated sharing of experiences in conducting elections in Guinea-Bissau and voters registration in Sao Tome Principe, respectively. Editing by Jonathan Browne