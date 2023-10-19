West Africa: Liberia Wins Ecowas Youth Cyber Security Competition

Liberia has emerged as one of the grand winners in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Youth Engaged in Cybersecurity threat competition held in Lome, Togo.

The ECOWAS Youth Engaged in Cybersecurity Competition serves as a platform to encourage and motivate the younger generation to pursue careers in this critical field.

It emphasizes the importance of cybersecurity in today's digital age, with an eye towards securing the digital future.

Recently, four brilliant Liberian Information Technology specialists (ICT) headed by Victor K. Jarlwood, Jr., departed Liberia for Lome, Togo to represent Liberia in the grand final of the ECOWAS Youth Engaged Cyberthreat competition.

The group under the banner "Cyber Warriors" left the country late Friday evening through the Roberts International Airport (RIA) to participate in the practical grand final of the ECOWAS.

The ECOWAS Cybersecurity (CTF) competition took place from 16 to 18 October 2023 in Lome, Togo with all eyes on Liberia's talented cyber team, "Liberia Cyber Warriors."

The competition brought together all the young, talented cyber security champions from all ECOWAS member states to compete for the grand price of being the best in ECOWAS youth ranking.

Liberia's Cyber Warriors Team headed by young ICT specialist Victor Jarlwoods helped secure victory and further solidified Liberia's reputation as cybersecurity frontrunners within the ECOWAS community.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this paper Wednesday, 18 October 2023 via WhatsApp, Mr. Jarlwood described the process as very tough and intensive.

"We are thrilled to share exciting news about Liberia's outstanding team Liberia "Cyber Warriors"' performance in the recent ECOWAS Youth Cybersecurity Competition," he said.

"Liberia Cyber Warriors has emerged as one of the many winners in this prestigious event, showcasing the country's growing prowess in the field of cybersecurity," he stated.

Jarlwoods said in a display of talent and dedication, young cybersecurity enthusiasts from Liberia competed alongside their counterparts from across the ECOWAS region.

He indicated that the competition brought together the brightest minds in the field, challenging them with complex scenarios and real-world challenges to test their cybersecurity skills.

"We demonstrated exceptional technical proficiency and innovative problem-solving abilities, solidifying our place among the winners of the competition."

According to him, their outstanding performance did not only reflect their commitment, but also highlighted the investment and support provided by local institutions and the government in nurturing and empowering the cybersecurity community.

Mr. Jarlwoods said they are proud and excited of Liberia's accomplishment in this competition, saying that it's a testament to the country's commitment to building a robust and skilled cybersecurity workforce.

He added that as technology continues to evolve and play an increasingly significant role in the lives, the cybersecurity community in Liberia is well-positioned to tackle the challenges of the digital world.

"This achievement is a moment of pride for Liberia and underscores the potential of its youth in shaping a secure digital environment."

"We look forward to seeing these talented individuals continue to contribute to the cybersecurity landscape and wish them success in their future endeavors," he concluded.