Senegal: Gambia/Senegal Border Issue - Is There a Solution?

17 October 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

After the alleged crossing of the border by Senegalese soldiers recently, the authorities were alerted to discuss the issue in order to know where Senegalese territory stops and Gambian territory begins.

At the moment, the Gambians in the border area are simply relying on information gathered from their elders to identify what portion of land lay on either side of the border.

Foroyaa is informed that authorities met at the village of Touba in Senegal in order to discuss ways and means of preventing military incursions. Promises were made that troop incursions will never happen again.

They also promised to broaden the discussion so as to reach a final delineation of the border within three years. Foroyaa will continue to stand vigil and remind the authorities of their promises as frequently as possible.

