Nigeria: Ondo Lawmakers Give Condition for Reconciliation With Embattled Deputy Governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly says it will consider a political solution to its dispute with Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa if he withdraws his cases against the assembly at the courts.

Mr Aiyedatiwa filed the cases at the federal and state high courts last month after the lawmakers began proceedings for his removal from office over allegations of gross misconduct.

The development is heavily linked to a rift between Mr Aiyedatiwa and associates of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who last month returned from a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Since his return, Mr Akeredolu has not set foot in the state, fueling concerns that he has not recovered from his ailment enough to resume governance of the state.

The new position of the lawmakers followed the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which set up a reconciliation committee on the crisis in its Ondo State chapter. The committee is headed by former Katsina governor, Aminu Masari.

The Assembly had suspended the proceedings after the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Olusegun Odusola, declined its request to set up a seven=member panel to investigate the allegations made by the lawmakers against Mr Aiyedatiwa,

Mr Odusola said his decision was informed by an order of the Federal High Court restraining him from acting on the matter pending the determination of Mr Aiyedatiwa's suit before the court.

The state high court in Akure had thrown out a similar suit filed by Mr Aiyedatiwa but the deputy governor has served a notice of appeal against the ruling of the court.

The APC reconciliation committee met with the parties to the crisis in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the House said the parties had agreed to consider a political solution to the crisis.

"At a meeting held in the APC's National Secretariat in Abuja on 17th October, 2023 at the instance of the National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Reconciliation Committee set up by the Party under the Chairmanship of RT. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, members of the APC in Ondo State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, and the Ondo State leadership of APC led by Engr Ade Adetimehin, all agreed that a political solution to the impeachment was possible and proper," the spokesperson of the House, Olatunji Oshati, said in the statement.

"The Hon. Speaker restated that the House was only exercising its responsibility under S.188 of the 1999 Constitution, having received a petition accusing the Deputy Governor of some allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

"He, however, expressed the desire of the House leadership to further consult with members of the House cutting across party lines, on the political solution as proposed by the APC.

"The House therefore hopes that in the same spirit of genuine wish for a political solution, the Deputy-Governor would take immediate steps to withdraw the multiple court cases he filed over the same impeachment.

"This would allow the stakeholders to freely discuss the settlement proposals and prevent actions or comments over a matter that is still subjudice."

While the APC is battling to reconcile Mr Aiyedatiwa with his boss and party leaders loyal to the governor, calls have been made for the resignation of Mr Akeredolu over his continued absence in the state, despite having officially resumed duties after his return from Germany.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Monday said the police barricaded its state secretariat over a protest organised by its youth wing to demand the resignation of Mr Akeredolu over his unavailability in the state.