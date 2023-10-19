Nigeria: Nasarawa United FC Unveil New Technical Adviser

The new technical adviser promised to work with the club management, staff and players to enhance the development of the club and return it to the NPFL.

Nasarawa United Football Club on Wednesday in Lafia unveiled Adamu Usman as the new Technical Adviser of the club.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Othman Ahmed, chairman of the club, said he believes Usman would bring his experience to bear in returning the club to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

He said the entire management of the club is living in sorrow because the club was relegated from the NPFL last season.

"With the long and uninterrupted experience of the technical adviser, we will team up and harness our experiences to ensure that the club returns to its rightful place in Nigeria football.

"Today's event is a ceremony, but now that is over, we will quickly settle down and get to work.

"Football and football management is a team work and nobody can do it alone hence our resolve to work together to ensure that Nasarawa Utd. FC regains its place," he said.

He appealed to supporters of the club and all football lovers to support the new management to return the club to the top-flight Nigerian football.

Responding, Adamu expressed gratitude for the opportunity and promised to ensure that he works with the team to reposition the club.

The technical adviser promised to work with the club management, staff and players to enhance the development of the club and return it to the NPFL.

It is the third return of Adams Usman as Coach of Nasarawa United, having coached the Solid Miners in the past, in 2007, and between 2011/12.

Nasarawa United FC will be playing in the 2023/24 Nigeria National League (NNL), scheduled to commence on 28 October, after being relegated last season from NPFL.

Their first match is a home game at the Lafia City Stadium against Jedo FC

(NAN)