Nigeria: Historic Day As Lagos Film City Becomes a Reality With Groundbreaking in Ejinrin, Epe

Lagos Film City promises to be a one-stop destination for a thriving film, entertainment, and production ecosystem, through its state-of-the-art sound stages

Lagos State Government, under the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, held the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Lagos Film City in Ejinrin, Epe Lagos. It was the culmination of a three year-journey, which originated from the vision and mission of Mr Linus Idahosa, CEO and Founder of Del-York Group.

Lagos Film City promises to be a one-stop destination for a thriving film, entertainment, and production ecosystem, through its state-of-the-art sound stages, cutting-edge post-production facilities, meticulously crafted movie sets, educational institutions, and a contemporary theme park, this project aspires to inspire - empowering talent development, bridging collaboration, and uniting the world through the creative arts, catalyzing opportunity, and economic growth across the nation.

With collaboration at the heart of this global project, the Lagos Film City will welcome global partnership, under the oversight of Del-York Group. "Collaboration is the heartbeat of creativity. With the Lagos Film City, we will unite diverse cultures in a shared creative vision, serving as a melting pot where the global creative community converges and collaborates. When we come together, work in unison, and craft stories together, we don't just make art; we make history. Lagos has the potential to not only be a hub but also the epicenter of the global entertainment industry. This venture is more than a catalyst for creative mastery, economic vibrancy, and job generation; it is the set of keys that will unlock an extraordinary future for our beloved city", Mr Idahosa stated.

Under the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos is on a transformative journey. His unwavering commitment and pioneering vision are setting Lagos on a path to becoming one of the world's leading economies and entertainment epicentres. Mr Sanwo-Olu's dedication is evident in every stride he takes, every policy he enacts, and every vision he shares for the people of Lagos. Through his foresight, Lagos Film City places the arts and entertainment sector at the heart of the city's development, recognizing its immense potential to shape the future.

The project is envisioned as a first-of-its-kind creative industry conclave where academia meets industry. This 100-hectare live, work, and play facility boasts 900 metres of prime waterfront and is in the serene and picturesque old town of Ejinrin in the Epe Local Government Area of the state. Ejinrin harbours much of Lagos and Nigeria's early commercial history and is said to be the location of Nigeria's first commercial seaport and home to the country's first post office.

The Lagos State Government has initiated a thorough 30-year development strategy to expedite the state's infrastructural evolution. This strategy aims to bolster infrastructure, draw investments, amplify opportunities, foster tourism and uplift the living standards of Lagosians. Notably, the Lagos Film City stands as a significant highlight of this plan. The collaboration between the Lagos Film City and the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is expected to generate substantial economic impact. With an anticipated influx of international visitors, it's projected that the tourism sector alone will contribute significantly to the local economy, potentially boosting revenue by over 20% in the coming years.

This first-of-its-kind entertainment ecosystem embodies a forward-thinking initiative set to emerge as a worldwide hub for creativity, innovation, and cultural prominence. Africa, with its vast cultural diversity, breathtaking landscapes, and myriad untold stories, has always sought a stage to display its creative excellence. Lagos Film City stands as that stage for the continent's flourishing film sector.

A synergistic confluence of Del-York University, Kebulania's Studio City, and Kebulania Theme Park isn't merely about bricks and mortar; it's a citadel fostering a vibrant film ecosystem. From ultra-modern sound stages to post-production facilities, movie sets, workshops, and a contemporary theme park, this project aims to empower local and international talents and stimulate economic growth across the country and sub-region.

"Creativity unites when cultures converge. The Lagos Film City is more than just a symbol of international cooperation; it's a crucible where talents from across the globe unite, bringing dreams to fruition. Education is the cornerstone of progress. It's the vessel through which we can impart skills, knowledge, and the confidence our youth need to spearhead the next wave of innovation in entertainment. At Del-York, we have relentlessly worked over the past three years to build global relationships with world-renowned brands, ensuring that the Lagos Film City has world class partners, and that our youth have access to the best resources, mentors, and opportunities", Mr Idahosa stressed.

Internationally acclaimed project partners, such as Storyland Studios, ARRI, are collaborating on the project, blending their distinct skills and worldwide expertise. This synergy is further enriched by other international partners who recognize the exceptional significance of the Nigerian entertainment industry, resulting in a harmonious fusion of local and global talents.

Lagos Film City is poised to generate over 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, offering vast prospects for both the creative and technological fields. This hub will cultivate Africa's creative potential, usher in a fresh era of filmmaking in the Nollywood landscape, and foster a conducive atmosphere for local and international investors to fund, produce, and disseminate Nigerian content.

Lagos Film City heralds a promising future for not only Lagos and Nigeria but the entire African cinema and entertainment realm. It stands as a beacon of a new era, with the global community joining in its inception, epitomizing the indomitable spirit of a city set on flourishing.

A group of esteemed personalities were present at the groundbreaking ceremony, from the top official of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to cabinet ministers, respected leaders, experts from the financial sector, luminaries of the Nigerian and African film sectors, governmental delegates, and media enthusiasts. It was a paramount gathering for these prominent figures from across Nigeria.

