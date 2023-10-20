Nigeria: Supreme Court Fixes Date for Hearing On Atiku's Petition Against Tinubu

19 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Supreme Court has fixed the date for the hearing petition of Abubarkar Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate in the 2023 presidential election, against President Bola Tinubu's election.

According to a memo obtained by Vanguard, the apex court fixed Monday, October 23 for the hearing of the case.

Recall the PDP candidate on September 19 filed 35 grounds appeal challenging the verdict of the presidential election petitions which upheld Tinubu's victory in the election.

The five-member panel headed by Justice Hassan Tsammani on September 6 dismissed the petitions filed by Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, for lack of merit.

The former Vice President had also applied to the Supreme Court to file fresh evidence obtained from the Chicago State University against the president.

Atiku has continued to insist that Tinubu's academic records are fraught with discrepancies and forgery and asked the apex court to kick him out of office.

